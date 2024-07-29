Becoming a new Member of Parliament is a strange experience. There are so many things to get to grips with.
Finding our way around the Palace of Westminster is the first challenge – corridors lined with bookcases and portraits all look the same, getting in the wrong lift means you end up on an unidentifiable landing. Getting lost is now an everyday occurrence.
But that is nothing compared to the somewhat bizarre customs of the House of Commons. Where we sit for example – there are no rules, just customs. And with the changed make-up of the House there are challenges.
The Conservatives, as the official Opposition party, have the benches opposite the Labour front bench. They often seem to be empty. This leaves the second section on the opposition side for MPs from all other parties.
Clearly there is not enough room, so prepare to see some sharp elbows as some of those smaller parties compete for space on the benches.
Then there are statements, questions: oral, written and “urgent” questions, early day motions, amendments and more… It starts off looking like a really thick fog. And half way into week three the fog is lifting a little, and the odd landmark is becoming clear. Things to fix onto as proof that the fog will eventually lift!
We’ve been listening to some great maiden speeches. It seems that everyone’s constituency is the prettiest, the most dramatic, the richest in history. I’ve learned about areas of northern England that I’ve never heard of let alone visited – but hearing about the mountains, lakes, ancient buildings and communities make them all sound worthy of a trip. It is entertaining and can be moving as well, as new MPs thank family and friends and pay tribute to those who have gone before.
For me that time will come in September after recess – there are a lot of new MPs and many of us will make our first speeches when we return.
But what about the “real work”?
If you have already written to me and not yet had a personal reply, please forgive me. I will reply to every email I’ve received but it may take a few weeks to find a rhythm where this happens as quickly as I’d like.
I’ve already attended meetings in Parliament with campaign groups, including the Community Wealth Fund campaign which advocates for funding for neighbourhoods that have missed out on their fare share of funding and which lack vital social infrastructure, and with the Campaign for the Arts who have recently released a report highlighting the shockingly low level of investment made by our government in arts and culture – and the damaging effects this has on society, on wellbeing and on our creativity as a nation.
I am passionate about the positive impacts on communities of improving social infrastructure, and of arts and culture, so more to come later on both these and more.
