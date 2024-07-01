Salcombe Community Gospel Choir headed up to Tiverton last Saturday to be joined by their sister choir, Callington Gospel Choir to raise the rafters in St Peters Church.
It was mainly to raise funds for the Children's Hospice South West.
To promote the event on the day choir members who arrived early ambled into Tiverton Pannier market to surprise the local traders and customers with a Pop Up Sing.
Shoppers were wowed by their sound and the Shopping Centre Manager was lured out of his office and put a recording on his Facebook Page.
Community, support and singing is what both of these choirs are about.
The Callington Choir has 20 years experience.
It was started and run by by Steve Dawe who was trained by the London Gospel Choir, have performed at many venues here and abroad.
Steve took over Salcombe Community Gospel Choir almost three years ago and has raised the bar on their performance to one when they can now join up and sing comfortably with Callington to fill these large venues with an impressive sound.
The Rev Christian Hill of St Peters Tiverton knew of the Salcombe Choir from his time at Holy Trinity Church Salcombe and invited them to sing in his church.
He writes: “The Gospel Choir produces such a powerful and beautiful tone from so many voices singing from the heart – they're a real treat, not to be missed! It's so uplifting!
“The spiritual joy also brings an increased presence of God which brings healing.
“Such a blessing wherever they're singing.”
St Peters Tiverton is a huge but beautiful church and the choirs were excited to sing in such a stunning venue as well as raise funds for such a good cause.
They are available to sing at weddings, for charity and for fun.
No audition required but the advice is to “sing like it’s your last song.”
If you would like to find out about joining or hiring the choirs, you can contact Jill Bea vis by e-mailing [email protected] or Steve Dawe at: [email protected]