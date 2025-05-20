Salcombe Brewery Co. is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its brand new Tap House on Thursday 22nd May, right in the heart of Salcombe’s iconic Island Street. With its relaxed, waterside setting and celebration of local flavours, the Tap House promises to be the perfect spot to enjoy a taste of Devon this summer.
The Tap House will bring a unique addition to Salcombe’s hospitality venues, oﬀering the full suite of Salcombe Brewery’s award-winning beers and a series of new craft beers brewed in the onsite brew house located behind the bar. A locally sourced food menu will showcase some of the finest products from the region, carefully curated to complement the extensive drinks oﬀering, ensuring there’s something for everyone.
Located just a stone’s throw from the water, the Salcombe Brewery Tap House is designed as a welcoming space for both locals and visitors to unwind.
John Tiner, founder of Salcombe Brewery, comments “Opening a Tap House in Salcombe is a dream come true. What makes our new venue truly special is the onsite brew house. There’s nothing quite like tasting a beer fresh from the tank while watching the next batch being brewed right in front of you. Our talented brewers love talking about their creations and they can’t wait to share their behind-the-scenes insights into how each beer comes to life.”
John adds “We've thoughtfully created the Tap House to be a warm and inviting space for everyone - whether you're a local, visiting on holiday, a beer enthusiast, or simply enjoying time with friends and family.”
The Tap House is a relaxed, family and dog-friendly spot - that will be open from 10am - 11.15pm daily.
Whether you’re looking for a casual bite, an introduction to locally brewed craft beer or a leisurely catch-up with friends in one of Salcombe’s most charming corners, the Salcombe Tap House is set to become your go-to destination.