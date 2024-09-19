Salcombe Brewery Co’s award-winning Shingle Bay golden ale is now available to buy in select Waitrose stores across the West Country.
Known for its easy drinking style and crisp bite, Shingle Bay (ABV 4.2 per cent) has a fruity aroma of blackberry and spiced fruit.
The initial six Waitrose stores where Shingle Bay will be stocked are as follows: Exeter, Holsworthy, Okehampton, Salisbury, Saltash and Sidmouth.
Jordan Mace, Salcombe Brewery’s Managing Director, comments: “Securing a listing in Waitrose has been a longstanding ambition for us and we’re incredibly proud that Salcombe Brewery will now feature alongside the other premium brands in its portfolio.
As a team here we’ve worked extremely hard to achieve this.” He continues: “We’re looking forward to introducing Shingle Bay to a new audience through this leading retailer.”
Waitrose Beer & Cider Buyer, Jourdan Gabbini added: "We are delighted to introduce Salcombe Brewery’s Shingle Bay to our South West stores.
It's no secret that Devon is a region full of fantastic producers and we are proud to be able to offer Shingle Bay to our customers at Waitrose.”
This exciting development follows a flurry of awards for Salcombe Brewery Co. Island Street Porter and Pilsner both won a Silver in the taste category of the recent World Beer Awards.
At the 2024 Great Taste Awards, Its Seahorse was awarded a 2-star and its Devon Amber a 1-star. Over the past two years, the brewery has received an impressive 30 medals for its diverse range of beers.
SALSA accredited Salcombe Brewery Co. produces a range of premium cask ale and keg products at its state of the art Estuary View brewery which can be found in the Devon countryside above the world famous Salcombe Estuary.
Salcombe Brewery has joined forces with The Seahorse Trust to help conserve these amazing animals, donating 5p a bottle towards their work. This innovative brewery, which was established in 2016, is also partnered with the Devon Environment Foundation.
For further information on Salcombe Brewery Co you can visit www.salcombebrewery.com or follow Salcombe Brewery Co. on X, Facebook and Instagram.