The RSPCA has urged potential pet owners to consider rescuing an animal, as new figures reveal that large-scale incidents have risen dramatically.
Nationally, the charity has seen a 70 per cent rise in large-scale incidents involving ten or more animals over the past four years. Last year, the RSPCA attended 4,200 such incidents, including 387 in the South West, and figures released this year have revealed that the number of animals in RSPCA centres has reached a six-year high.
RSPCA Superintendent Jo Hirst said: “We are struggling with rising reports of cruelty and neglect, and over recent years, more and more of those reports will involve ten, 20, even 100 animals. And because they’ve been living in such large groups, they may need more support until they are ready to find a new home.
“We currently have more animals in our care than space in our centres. These large animal rescues are adding to already overwhelmed animal centres and local charities. We really need help from animal lovers.”
The RSPCA has worked with other charities, including the Dogs Trust, to ensure that all animals receive the care they need.
In December, the RSPCA assisted Devon and Cornwall Police to remove more than 100 cats, a dog and a tortoise from a three-bedroom house.
Hoarding is just one of the causes of these multi-animal incidents, sometimes occurring when breeders become overwhelmed by the number of puppies or kittens in their care.
Jo Hirst added: “Serious mental health issues and complex situations involving animal hoarding are in part driving these figures. We are encouraging people to contact an animal rescue organisation if they are at a stage where they, or someone they know, is struggling with the number of animals they have in their household. Often, problems escalate because people don’t reach out early enough.”
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