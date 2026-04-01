A Plymouth homelessness charity has opened its third specialist supported housing project for people who have been sleeping rough.
Path has announced the launch of a new ‘MARS’ (Multi-Agency Rough Sleeper) House, providing a safe and stable home for individuals facing the most severe forms of homelessness.
The property, purchased in December 2025, offers private en-suite rooms for residents who have experienced life on the streets, often alongside long-term health issues, trauma and multiple disadvantages. The charity said the project marks a major step in its work to ensure vulnerable people can access high-quality, person-centred housing.
Funded through Plymouth City Council and the Government’s Single Homelessness Accommodation Programme(SHAP), alongside Path’s own dedicated funds, the building has undergone safety upgrades, accessibility improvements and full furnishing ahead of opening.
Each resident will receive tailored support from a dedicated worker to help them address personal challenges and move towards long-term housing and independence.
Becky Saxton, Head of Housing at Path, said: “For many residents, this will be the first time in years that they have had a place of their own, somewhere they can begin to feel secure and rebuild their lives. This project reflects our commitment to working with partners to create life-changing opportunities for some of the most vulnerable people in our community.”
Residents are referred through Path’s outreach team, which works directly with people sleeping rough and supports them into accommodation. The house includes private rooms with a TV and kitchenette, as well as a shared kitchen-diner, laundry facilities and a courtyard space for use in warmer months.
Staff are present on site throughout the day, with structured activities such as cooking, gardening and budgeting sessions designed to help residents rebuild confidence and develop everyday skills. The project is intended as a first step away from homelessness, supporting people to move into less supported accommodation or private rented homes when they are ready.
For one resident, the change has already been significant.
Paul, whose name has been changed, arrived in Plymouth following the breakdown of his marriage. Despite being free from drugs at the time, he became homeless and struggled with trauma while living on the streets. After a period of instability and substance use, moving into the MARS house has helped him turn a corner.
He has now been clean for three months and is working to rebuild his confidence with support from Path staff, who he described as “brilliant”. He hopes to eventually work with the charity to help others in similar situations.
Paul said, “If it wasn’t for them (Path) and this house, I’d probably be back on the streets living that life again. I don’t think I’d be where I am today.”
Path supported 421 people sleeping rough in Plymouth last year, helping them access emergency support and begin moving off the streets. Its three MARS houses now provide accommodation and intensive support for 20 people with complex needs who have limited housing options.
The charity said demand for services continues to grow, with rough sleeping in Plymouth having doubled since 2023. In 2024 alone, Path supported nearly 1,700 people facing homelessness across the city.
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