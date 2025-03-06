Strikes by around 300 Serco Marine workers providing Royal Navy afloat services including at Devonport have been suspended according to Unite union .
Following talks with the MoD, Serco and the Royal Navy, Unite has agreed to suspend strike action.
Serco has agreed to delay signing its new contract with the MoD to allow for 30 days of union consultations.
Unite national officer John McGookin said: “Unite is pleased that the MoD and Serco have acknowledged the concerns of our members, whose expertise and decades of experience are fundamental to the running of the Royal Navy’s afloat services.
“There will now be a consultation period to ensure the service is fit for purpose under the new contract.”