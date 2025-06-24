Liberal Democrat MP, Caroline Voaden, has slammed Royal Mail as just 73% of first-class deliveries in the TQ postcode area were delivered on time between January and March 2025 - falling well below the 93% target.
Voaden has now called for greater accountability on missed targets, and also called on the regulator OFCOM to step in and “act on these unacceptable delays”.
Caroline Voaden said: “It’s disappointing to know that 20% of first-class deliveries in the TQ area are being delivered late. These delays are holding up vital personal and medical correspondence, and affect businesses in South Devon.
We know many people rely on email rather than post these days, but a reliable first-class postal service is crucial and must be upheld.”
