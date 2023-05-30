Over 70 supporters attended a Royal Cream Tea at Dame Hannahs in Ivybridge recently and helped raise £1312 for the charity.
Dame Hannahs provides learning, care, support and fun for adults with a range of disabilities.
Guests enjoyed a fascinating talk by Royal historian Meg de Blank entitled The Men behind the Throne followed by a delicious cream tea.
The event was organised by Dame Hannahs Community Engagement Officer, Debbie Lumsdon, with help from members of the charity’s Ivybridge Supporter Group.
The event was supported by Rodda’s Clotted Cream and the Cream Tea Society, who provided all the cream and jam. Longstanding supporters Marian and Trevor Vanstone ran a stall selling their preserves and woollen jumpers alongside a Dame Hannahs Raffle.
Debbie Lumsdon said “I would like to thank everyone in the local community for attending our Royal Cream Tea event. It was lovely to see a full house and to see everyone meeting up and chatting with old friends.
‘Special thanks to Rodda’s and the Cream Tea Society for their generous donation and to Meg for giving a fascinating talk. The event was an amazing success.”