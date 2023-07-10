“We can’t wait to welcome visitors to our inspiring Ella’s Gardens,” said Di, whose late husband Steve was cared for by the hospice. “The tour offers a fun and light-hearted afternoon out, taking in our Mediterranean gardens and topiary, the walled garden, glorious ancient woodland, 24 beehives, and the symphony of colour of our wildflower meadow.... You’ll have the chance to meet Patrick the Pony, and to listen to the birds singing and the woodpeckers tapping. If you’re lucky you may even spot a pair of buzzards and their young.”