“But then, his cancer spread and he didn’t have much time left. Rowcroft organised for his care to be transferred to our home for those final weeks. This gave us our final bit of family time together and some precious memories. We were still able to have those last chuckles with him; we were able to sit down and watch TV together, and I would come home from school and tell Dad what I’d done that day. It made all the difference to be at home with him, and he passed away surrounded by his family, which was the best it could be.