Rowcroft Hospice celebrates two more Queen's Nurse Awards
Rowcroft Hospice is thrilled to announce that two more of its dedicated nurses, Barbara Argent and Jane Butland, have been awarded the prestigious title of Queen's Nurse. This highly respected title is a mark of excellence in community nursing, recognising professionals who demonstrate a strong commitment to high standards of patient care, learning, and leadership.
Barbara and Jane join the hospice’s three existing Queen's Nurses – Karenne Weaver, Angelina Blair, and Vicky Bartlett – who have held the title for several years. Both Barbara and Jane received their awards due to their unwavering dedication to community nursing and their passion for improving patient care.
Barbara, who was recognised for her continued patient-centred approach, particularly with patients at the end of life, commented:
“At Rowcroft, we focus on putting patients and their families at the heart of everything we do. Being awarded the title of Queen’s Nurse is a proud moment for me, and I’m so grateful for the trust and support from my colleagues, managers, and especially the families we care for.”
The Queen’s Nurse application process is thorough and demanding, requiring nurses to provide detailed evidence of their professional practice. Nurses have to submit feedback from their managers, patients, and families, as well as demonstrate their vast experience in palliative and community care.
Karenne Weaver, Rowcroft’s Head of Community and Hospice at Home, has held the Queen's Nurse title for three years. Karenne commented: “It’s inspiring to see Barbara and Jane receive this recognition. They both bring so much passion and expertise to their work. Being a Queen’s Nurse is not only about excellence in nursing, it’s about empathy, compassion, and striving to improve care for everyone. At Rowcroft, we’re proud of the work we do and the difference we make in people’s lives.”
In addition to its five Queen’s Nurses, Rowcroft also has a group of nine nurse prescribers, with a further two nurses undertaking this training. These professionals have the authority to prescribe medications, supporting the nursing team to maintain high levels of responsiveness, particularly in out-of-hours care, and ensuring that patients’ needs are met whenever they arise.
Speaking about the recent awards, Rowcroft’s CEO Mark Hawkins said: “Having two more of our nurses recognised with the Queen’s Nurse award is a testament to the extraordinary professionalism and dedication that our team brings to their work every day. Jane and Barbara have demonstrated unwavering commitment to their patients and the wider community, and we are so proud of them.
“It’s a phenomenal achievement for Rowcroft to now have five Queen’s Nurses within our team.
“For a hospice of our size, this is quite remarkable. These awards are not just individual accolades – they represent the collective effort and commitment of the whole team to delivering outstanding, patient-centred care.
“It highlights that our hospice is a centre of excellence, where patients receive the highest level of care, supported by professionals who go above and beyond.”
To find out how you can support Rowcroft Hospice, please visit: www.rowcrofthospice.org.uk