A trustee of Dartmouth’s Flavel Arts Centre is taking on an epic walking challenge to secure the future of the town’s only dedicated arts venue. Paul Smith aims to climb 200 Dartmoor tors by May 2026 to raise £35,000 for Flavel Forever, the centre’s five-year fundraising campaign.
The Flavel Arts Centre, which celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2025, is a vital cultural and community hub. Run by volunteers, it offers inclusive and accessible arts, learning, and wellbeing events that bring people together, nurture talent and foster a sense of belonging in the town. Its trustees launched Flavel Forever in late 2024 to secure the centre’s future for generations to come.
The campaign encourages people to pledge £150 a year for five years to find 500 regular supporters. One-off donations and sponsored initiatives like Paul’s Dartmoor challenge are also helping to build a stable financial base to allow the centre to thrive.
Paul, who has been involved in shaping the centre’s future business plan, began walking the Dartmoor tors in May 2024. His challenge was inspired by his love of the landscape, his passion for walking, and his commitment to supporting the arts in Dartmouth.
Speaking about his journey so far, Paul said: “On 27 May, I climbed my first tor, Cox Tor. That day was the start of a personal mission, to walk 200 Dartmoor tors and raise vital funds for the Flavel. Each tor has become its own kind of orienteering checkpoint, reawakening old skills and offering new challenges.”
Paul’s lifelong connection with the natural world began in his youth, when he was a keen orienteer, winning national awards and teaching map reading and navigation to others. His love of walking continued in adulthood, shaped by time spent in the Lake District, and later overseas in Kenya, China, and the North York Moors. On returning to Dartmouth, he rediscovered adventure on his doorstep.
“To date I have climbed 98 tors, and I’m aiming to complete 200 by May 2026,” Paul said. “There is a powerful connection between walking at the source of the Dart, and raising funds for the Flavel at the mouth of the river. It’s about taking purposeful steps, literally and figuratively, towards a stronger, more vibrant future for our community.”
Flavel Forever reached its halfway mark in April 2025, and support for Paul’s ‘200 Tors Challenge’ is one way the community can help reach the final goal. Every donation goes into a dedicated fund to pay for essential upgrades to the centre’s facilities, helping it to become financially sustainable while continuing to serve as a home for creativity, connection, and wellbeing.
Paul added, “Every step on these walks is in service of something bigger. I hope people will consider sponsoring me or sharing the campaign. Every donation, no matter the size, helps build a stronger future for the Flavel.”
To Support Paul: Every donation, big or small, helps secure the Flavel’s future please consider giving what you can.
Spread the word: Share the campaign on social media and encourage others to donate. Use #200torschallenge in your posts.
Fundraise yourself: Take on your own walking challenge and set up a linked JustGiving page. There are rewards for reaching 25, 50, 75 and 100 tors. Every step helps them reach £35,000
