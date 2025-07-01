Dartmouth and Royal Avenue Gardens burst into colour and cheer on Saturday as the town celebrated its fifth annual Dartmouth Pride, with a heartfelt opening address from Pride Director Jonathan Gilland that mixed joy with a powerful call for solidarity.
The day began with a well-attended Pride Walk, which left Dartmouth Castle just after 10.30am.
Despite a grey start, spirits were high as participants made their way through the town to the gardens, where Pride was held for the first time.
Jonathan described the event as more than just a festival, calling it a moment of “visibility, connection, love, and being exactly who you are proudly and without apology.” Jonathan reflected on how far the event had come, saying: “When we started Dartmouth Pride five years ago, it was just a handful of people with a lot of heart and even more hope. Our Pride has grown in numbers, in support, and in strength and it’s all thanks to you.”
Jonathan paid tribute to volunteers, sponsors, and local businesses making the festival possible. “If you’re going to eat, explore, or buy drinks today, please support a Town Ally. Without them, we wouldn’t be here.”
Jonathan reminded attendees that Pride is rooted in protest and solidarity, saying: “While, today is a celebration, it is also a reminder that pride began as a protest, and our work isn't done. In our Pride Walk, we were led by Jamie and other members of our trans community. We stand in solidarity with our trans brothers and sisters whose rights and dignity continue to be challenged here and in the UK and around the world. We must use our voices, our votes, and our visibility to say loud and clear, there is no pride or equality without trans rights.”
The day featured live music, food stalls, crafts and entertainment, with celebrations continuing into the evening.
