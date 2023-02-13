Each year the Rotary Club of Dartmouth presents an award to a person who has been an outstanding contributor to the life of the community, either through an organisation that they manage and run, or through their own personal efforts.
Hidden amongst us somewhere is this year’s winner of the award, which will be presented by the club President at a club luncheon to which the winner will be invited.
There is also a Junior award available for an outstanding community contributor under the age of 18. In the case of a Junior it would be desirable if a mentor provides the details who would be contacted in the strictest confidence.
If you can think of somebody, regardless of age or gender, who has stood out from the crowd in Dartmouth and devoted their energies to enrich the lives of others, then please let the Rotary Club know.
You can drop a letter into Reception at the Royal Castle Hotel, addressed to the club President, with your recommendation, and may be invited to describe your nominee and his or her contribution in more detail in a personal interview. For that purpose you should be prepared to give your name and address/telephone number. Don’t be shy, and don’t let the person know that you have submitted their name.
The closing date is 1st March and the presentation will be made in March.