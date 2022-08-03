Rotarians raise more funds for Ukraine
Thursday 4th August 2022
THE Rotary Club of Dartmouth continued their support for the people of Ukraine with another street collection. A morning on the streets of Dartmouth raised just under £500. To date the club has raised almost £16,000 to help towards the war-torn country.
