Rotarians raise more funds for Ukraine

By Kate Cotton   |   Dartmouth Reporter   |
Thursday 4th August 2022 3:00 pm
Rotary volunteers raising funds for Ukraine

THE Rotary Club of Dartmouth continued their support for the people of Ukraine with another street collection. A morning on the streets of Dartmouth raised just under £500. To date the club has raised almost £16,000 to help towards the war-torn country.

Dartmouth
