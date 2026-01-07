Sustainable South Brent have organised a talk by Ross Kennerley called “Planting Hope-The creation of a new community woodland.’
Hope Wood is the largest community land project in South Brent for a generation.
It involves the creation of new wood on former agricultural land.
The talk will cover the background to the wood, the story of how it has developed and ben delivered as well as reflections on how Hope Wood sits as pert of nature recovery on Dartmoor.
So far 11,000 trees have been planted but there are 13,000 more to go.
The planting was highly commended by the Woodland Trust and the Community Forest who provided and funded the trees.
It’s being held at 7.30pm this evening (Thursday January 15) at The Old School Community Centre in South Brent.
