Fire crews from Ivybridge, Modbury, Camel’s Head and Greenbank fought a fire in the roof space of a house in Ivybridge yesterday (October 26).
The call came at 4.10pm and crews use breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet, a safety jet and a short extension ladder
It was bought under control at 8.40pm.
It started accidentally in an extractor fan in a first floor bathroom, then spread to the roof space. Crews prevented the fire spreading any further, before thoroughly checking for hotspots with thermal imaging cameras.
One engine returned for a safety check.