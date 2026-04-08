Dartmouth Coastguard Rescue Team have taken part in another multi-agency training exercise organised by one of their team.
Brixham Coastguard Rescue Team and both Dart RNLI Lifeboats were also involved.
The exercise was held at Darthaven Marina before moving on to pontoons managed by Dart Harbour & Navigation Authority.
In the scenario marina staff heard shouts for help.
Teams were quickly deployed, organising two search parties to cover the pontoons, while both lifeboats conducted coordinated searches from the water.
The first casualty was located and immediate care was given.
As she began to recover, it emerged that her father had been with her when their rowing boat capsized.
This prompted a further search of the area as light began to fade.
The exercise finished when the second casualty was found.
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