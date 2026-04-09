Premier Marinas has announced the acquisition of the Dart Marina Group, comprising Dart Marina, Dart Marina Hotel and the Dartmouth Higher Ferry.
The Dart Marina Group is a well-established business, known for its strong customer relationships, high-quality facilities and experienced team.
Premier Marinas has confirmed that the business will continue to operate as usual, with a focus on maintaining the standards and character that customers value.
For customers, the addition of Dart Marina further strengthens Premier’s South Coast network, creating unbeatable flexibility and choice when cruising across a broader portfolio of locations.
Pete Bradshaw, Chief Executive of Premier Marinas, said: “The Dart Marina Group is an already successful and highly respected collection of businesses, with a fantastic team and a strong identity of its own.
“Our intention is not to change what makes it special, but to support and build on it for the long term.
“We are particularly pleased to be welcoming the Dart Marina Group team into the wider Premier Marinas group, and we look forward to working together to continue delivering the high standards customers expect.”
The acquisition also brings together two Dartmouth sites once associated with the historic Philip & Son shipyard, reflecting a shared maritime heritage on the River Dart.
Premier Marinas emphasises that its immediate priority will be continuity for customers, and stakeholders, while identifying opportunities over time to enhance the overall experience through investment and shared expertise.
The company also paid tribute to the long-standing stewardship of Dart Marina under its previous ownership.
Pete Bradshaw added: “We would like to recognise the significant contribution made by the previous owner, Richard Seton, and his team in building Dart Marina into the successful business it is today.
“Their work has created a strong foundation, and we are committed to respecting that as we look to the future.”
The acquisition has been funded by Premier Marinas’ long-term owner, Wellcome.
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