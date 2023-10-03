Beryl’s Campsite in Beeson, near Kingsbridge has just hosted yet another hugely successful DadFest, providing a weekend of camping, outdoor activities and fun-filled adventures for over 200 dads and children. Its highlight as usual was the global phenomenon The World Dad Dancing Championship.
After a busy day of beach fishing, a wrestling show, bushcraft, archery, Forest School and a host of other activities with their children, it was time for the dads to put on their dancing shoes. Dads piled into the dance-hall marquee on Saturday evening and picked up some courage from the bar on their way to the dance floor. From unicorn onesies to green spandex, the dads came ready to embarrass the kids and take home the trophy and bragging rights.
With five children judging the jivers, it was a hard-fought dance-off. Every dad laying down moves, many never seen before (and hopefully never again) but ultimately there could only be one winner. Soon enough only three dads remained and while everyone’s foot was loose, only one foot was the loosest. The children, voted Robin Woods of Paignton the new World Dad Dancing Champion 2023. Father of three girls, Robin, was over the moon: ‘I came to DadFest for the second time this year, expecting a quiet weekend with the children. I had seen the dad dancing last year and thought it was not for me. This year however with a little more Dutch courage I entered. After a few minutes of dancing, I had manage to avoid the ruthless judges and I could not believe I was one of the last three. The rest was a blur of The Killers and Baby Shark, both deadly for a 54 year old asthmatic! Little did I know that I would come home a World Champion with a golden action man trophy, a championship belt and a hernia!’’
DadFest organiser and founder of Dangerous Dads CIC, Ian Blackwell, added: ‘DadFest goes from strength to strength each year. This was our 10th DadFest and we had over 200 fathers and children this year. Saturday night was as hotly contested as ever. It was a tough contest but Robin’s unique style - which his children will hopefully not need to experience again - somehow managed to impress the judges. Robin wins his height in beer and a fetching gold statuette, as well as the World Dad Dancing title and a free ticket to next year’s DadFest, so this is no insignificant accolade’.