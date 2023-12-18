Drivers in and around South Hams will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 10pm December 20 to 4am December 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Dartbridge to Peartree junction, Ashburton lane closures for barrier repairs.
• A38, from 10pm December 21 to 4am December 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Wrangaton lane closures for barrier repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.