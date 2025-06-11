Charity organisation Mencap is asking residents of the South Hams to organise a Mencap One Big Walk this September.
The One Big Walk is to help raise funds for the 1.5 million people with a learning disability in the UK.
Whether you walk alone or with friends, family or colleagues, the money you raise will support the vital of work of Mencap to help people living with a learning disability in the UK and their families.
A spokesperson for the charity said: "Mencap knows that people with a learning disability face huge inequalities. They are more likely to be socially isolated, and sadly, people with a learning disability die on average up to 23 years younger than the general population."
The money raised by One Big Walk will go towards supporting Mencap’s campaign work to tackle stigma and create a fairer society for people with a learning disability.
There are three challenges to take part in:
- Walking 1.5 miles every day
- Organising one 15-mile walk
- Walking 150 miles across September
Kat Newstead, Community Fundraising Specialist at Mencap says: “We want everyone to get involved this September and support people with a learning disability by organising their own One Big Walk. Every penny raised will go towards funding Mencap’s life-changing work, which aims to tackle stigma and help people with a learning disability lead happy and healthy lives.”
Mencap, is passionate about changing the UK for everyone with a learning disability.
They support people with a learning disability, their families and their carers. They fight for a kinder, fairer and more inclusive society for people with a learning disability to live in.
People with a learning disability are members of their leadership teams. They make sure the voices, ideas and experiences of people with a learning disability shape their decisions and strategies.
