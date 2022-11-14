Road closures: four for South Hams drivers this week
Drivers in and around South Hams will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:
• A38, from 8pm November 14 to 4am November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Deep Lane - lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A38, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel Roundabout to Lower Dean mobile lane closures for safety barrier inspections.
• A38, from 8pm November 15 to 4am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Marley Head to Lower Dean - lane closure.
• A38, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Wobbly Wheel to Peartree mobile lane closures for safety barrier inspections.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.