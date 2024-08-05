Drivers in and around South Hams will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 7pm August 2 to 6am August 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 westbound, Marley Head to South Brent carriageway closed for road marking works. Diversion via B3372.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 8pm August 5 to 4am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Ivybridge to Wrangaton - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A38, from 8pm August 6 to 5am August 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Ivybridge - lane closure for electrical works.
• A38, from 8pm August 8 to 6am August 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Marley Head to Lower Dean lane closure for sign erection.
• A38, from 8pm August 13 to 4am August 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Westover to Wrangaton - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.