Drivers in and around South Hams will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm September 11 to 6am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Rattery lane closure for resurfacing.
• A38, from 7pm September 12 to 6am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Smithaleigh to Deep Lane, carriageway and slip road closures for carriageway improvements. , diversion for Smithaleigh carriageway closure, via New Park road and rejoin A38, diversion for Deep Lane exit slip via A38 to Marsh Mills and return, diversion for Deep Lane entry slip via B3416 to Marsh Mills and rejoin A38, diversion for Voss farm via local roads and New park road to Smithaleigh and rejoin A38.
• A38, from 7pm September 13 to 6am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Marley Head entry slip road closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via B3372.
• A38, from 7pm September 16 to 6am September 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Dartbridge to Ashburton Linhay carriageway closure for carriageway improvements. , diversion Dartbridge road, Ashburton road, B3352.
• A38, from 8pm September 17 to 6am September 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Peartree to Ashburton, convoy lane closure for carriageway works.
• A38, from 8pm September 18 to 6am September 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Marley Head to Dartbridge carriageway closure for sign erection, diversion via A385 and A384.
• A38, from 8pm September 23 to 6am September 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Dartbridge entry slip road closure for sign erection, diversion via Ashburton Road and B3352 to Peartree.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.