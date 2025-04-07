On Friday April 4 just before midday Dart RNLI were called into action following reports of a distress call from a personal locator beacon (PLB).
The B Class searched the area around the mouth of the Dart, and to Dittisham and Galmpton, before it was discovered the alarm had been activated inadvertently.
RNLI volunteers from Torbay, and the Dartmouth Coastguard Rescue Team with a helicopter were also involved in the multi-service operation before being stood down.
A Personal Locator Beacon (PLB) is a small, handheld device that transmits a distress signal to satellite networks, alerting search and rescue services to the location of someone in a life-threatening situation especially in remote areas.
When activated, a PLB sends a distress signal to a satellite which then relays the user’s location to search and rescue authorities.