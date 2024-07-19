The RNLI is seeking recruits who can spare some time to volunteer at Dartmouth Visitor Centre and help save lives at sea.
Like the lifeboats, the Dartmouth Visitor Centre needs a dedicated volunteer crew to remain open as much as possible during a busy summer.
The visitor centre is run entirely by volunteers and has been open since July 2015. Attractions include a D-class lifeboat, where customers can dress up in lifeboat operations gear and climb into the lifeboat, and a large screen where people can watch real-life RNLI rescue footage. There is also an RNLI shop, which stocks souvenirs and gifts, including homeware, clothing, keyrings, and toys.
Tracey Lucas, Dartmouth’s RNLI volunteer manager, said: “The RNLI visitor has become a great success and a key attraction for the town.
“It is not only great fun to be part of such a dedicated volunteer team, but all the money we raise goes to such a great cause and helps fund the lifeboats and save lives at sea and on the River Dart. It really is very rewarding.
“However, we are a small team and could do with more help. We would like the Visitor Centre to be open every weekend, and every weekday. To achieve that ambition we need more volunteers, even for just a few hours a week.”
If you are interested and can spare some time - shifts can be just two or three hours - contact Tracey Lucas at [email protected] or 07850 578127 to learn more. Training and support will be provided.