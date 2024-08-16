Another successful Swimathon was organised by Kingsbridge Rotary Club at the luxury outdoor pool at Thurlestone Hotel.
This year the funds raised will go to the the RNLI appeal.
Organiser David Grose said: "The hot weather was with us again and all the swimmers had a super time.
"Sponsorship was down a little from last year but we still raised around 1000 pounds which we will be presenting to the RNLI Salcombe and Kingsbridge fundraising crew in due course."
David added: "We always seem to have a family staying at the hotel who are keen to join in and this year was no exception.
"Russ Worthington and his two children 12 year old Emily and 10 year old Bill, who live in Lancashire and are members of the Carnforth Otters junior team."
Kingsbridge Rotary President Alan Thorpe said: "We were amazed when Emily said she would target 100 lengths which she did with ease.
"Younger brother Bill followed that up with 50 lengths and Dad too put in a great performance.
"We would also like to give a big thank you to the generosity of the Thurlestone Hotel as without their help the event would not be possible".
The Kingsbridge Rotary Club Charter was granted on January 12 1959.
They meet on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month.
Rotary International has around 29,500 clubs in more than 160 countries.
Anyone interested in finding out more about Kingsbridge Rotary should contact any member or leave their name with the Thurlestone Hotel where the club meets.