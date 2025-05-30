The sailing season has started, and the typically unpredictable Bank Holiday weather contributed to several eventful days for the RNLI Salcombe Lifeboats in the past month.
There were a range of calls where aid was requested, including: -
Saturday May 17-the ILB was dispatched in response to a report of three individuals in the water following the capsize of a 20-foot 'canoe yawl' in Salcombe Estuary.
The casualties were recovered by the Salcombe Harbour Master and brought back to the Lifeboat Station, where they were assessed, provided with showers, and given dry clothing.
Thursday May 22-Salcombe ALB was deployed in response to a 'PanPan' distress call from a 41-foot yacht reported to be taking on water outside Salcombe Harbour.
The vessel had four individuals and their dog on board.
After conducting an initial assessment and determining that the situation was under control, the ALB escorted the yacht safely into Salcombe Harbour.
Sunday 25-the ALB was launched at the request of the Coastguard following reports of a vessel transmitting a PLB (Personal Locator Beacons) distress alert. RNLI Plymouth Lifeboat and Rescue 924 Helo were also assigned to assist in the search. The vessel was located, and it was determined that the beacon had been accidentally activated. Consequently, all responding assets were stood down.
Just five hours after their previous call, the ALB was launched again at the request of the Coastguard to assist a 52-foot yacht without power or steering, located approximately 1.5 nautical miles southwest of Bolt Tail with two people on board. After assessing the situation, the yacht was towed to Salcombe Harbour for safety.
Monday 26 -following multiple 999 calls, Salcombe ALB launched to help a 30-foot yacht with one person on board who appeared to be in distress, off Bolberry Down.
Upon arrival and after an assessment by the crew, it found that the yacht's anchor had been deployed, accidentally.
With assistance from the lifeboat crew, the issue was resolved, and the yacht continued its journey.
