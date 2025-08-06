Salcombe inshore lifeboat attended two separate incidents within a four-hour period recently, each involving individuals who became unwell while at sea.
In both cases, after receiving casualty care from the lifeboat crew, the casualties were subsequently transferred by ambulance to hospital for further medical treatment.
Founded in 1824 as the National Institution for the Preservation of Life from Shipwreck, it soon afterwards became the Royal National Institution for the Preservation of Life from Shipwreck because of the patronage of King George IV.
Royal patronage has continued up to the present day with King Charles III.
The organisation changed its name to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution on October 5 1854 and was granted a royal charter in 1860.
The RNLI is a charity based in Poole, Dorset.
It is principally funded by legacies (65 per cent) and donations (30 per cent ).
Most of its lifeboat crews are unpaid volunteers.
They operate more than 400 lifeboats from 238 stations.
Paid lifeguards provide services at nearly 250 beaches.
The RNLI also provides free safety advice to many different groups of people, and has been involved in international cooperation since 1924.
Located in the heart of the South Hams, RNLI Salcombe Lifeboat Station has been proudly serving the Devon coastline since 1869.
With a long and courageous history, the station is home to a dedicated team of volunteer crew members who are ready to launch at a moment’s notice, day or night, in all weather.
The lifeboat crew are local men and women who generously give their time and risk their lives to keep others safe at sea. They come from all walks of life but share one thing in common: a commitment to saving lives and supporting their community.
The station operates a state-of-the-art all-weather lifeboat and a fast inshore lifeboat, enabling them to respond to a wide range of incidents along this busy stretch of coastline.
