Families across Devon are invited to join a unique day of kite-flying, creativity, and community spirit at “Kites for Gaza,” a free public event taking place on Sunday, 10 August at Outside, near Bantham.
Organised by local volunteers, the event aims to raise funds for Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP), a registered charity delivering emergency medical relief in Gaza. Set in the heart of the South Devon countryside, the event combines family fun with an opportunity to support a vital humanitarian cause.
With kite-making and decorating workshops, face painting, live music, and a delicious barbecue hosted by Ben Howard and the Outside team, there’s something for all ages to enjoy. Guests are welcome to bring their own kites or contribute materials to help fill the skies with colour and hope.
Access to activities will be issued through a token system, with a suggested £5 donation per token. All proceeds go directly to MAP, which provides urgent medical care and supports health services in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon.
“This is about coming together in community, creativity, and care,” said event organiser Jess Bow-Wellens. “Turning compassion into action, and showing that even from afar, we can stand with those who are suffering,”
Award-winning artist Stephen Smith, known as Neasden Control Centre, will also be on-site to support kite design.
Entry is free, but organisers are asking guests to register online via Outside’s website for planning purposes. All staff and contributors are donating their time to ensure maximum impact from the day.
According to the United Nations, of the 3.3million civilions across Gaza and the West Bank, 3million are in urgent need of aid. The Guardian reports 188 people, including 94 children, have died from famine and malnutrition at the time of writing (5 August).
The Kites for Gaza event is a chance for local families to enjoy the outdoors, take part in hands-on activities, and show support for a worthy cause - one kite at a time.
