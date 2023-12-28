The Plymouth RNLI all-weather lifeboat was launched on Christmas Day after reports that a man had gone into the sea at Bovisand Beach and had not returned.
With the light fading and conditions deteriorating, a number of people had called 999 to express their concern.
When the crew arrived they launched the smaller Y-Class lifeboat from the main boat and carried out a thorough shore line search in conjunction with the Yealm and Plymouth Coastguard Rescue Teams.
Nothing was found and the lifeboat returned to Plymouth at 7.40pm