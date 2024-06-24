Kingsbridge Rotary Club are organising their annual sponsored Swimarathon on Saturday July 27 at the outdoor pool at Thurlestone Hotel.
President John Litchfield said: “We were saddened to hear that the Kingsbridge Swimarathon, previously held at the Sports Centre, and organised by Estuary Rotary, has been cancelled this year due to the centre not being able to help.”
He added: “They have raised thousands of pounds over the years for charity and the schools and clubs who have taken part.
“I realise our Swimarathon is slightly different but I am sure some of the swimmers would like to come to our event and help to raise funds towards the RNLI appeal.”
The pool is open from 11am and 1pm and swimmers of all ages, children and adults, are asked to obtain sponsorship for each length they swim.
Organiser Rotarian David Grose said: “Our Swimarathon is a real family fun event and some of the swimmers, particularly the youngsters, who have participated have helped us to raise several thousand pounds for very worthwhile charities.”
Rotarian Clive Higgs said: “We have heard that some of the youngsters and adults who have previously taken part in the Kingsbridge Estuary Swimarathon were very disappointed to hear that it had been cancelled this year and we hope they might be able to join us and the RNLI who play such an important role in the safety of our sea and beaches locally.”
You can register your interest to swim and request a sponsorship form from