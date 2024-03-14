Fewer people were waiting for treatment at the Torbay and South Devon Trust compared to a year before, figures show.
In January 2023 Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made five pledges to the British public – including a promise that "NHS waiting lists will fall and people will get the care they need more quickly".
With figures now available for this January, the waiting list has dropped at the Torbay and South Devon Trust, although it has risen across England.
NHS England figures show 33,444 patients were waiting for non-urgent elective operations or treatment at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust at the end of January – down from 34,390 in December, and 43,668 in January 2023.
Of those, 2,007 (6%) had been waiting for longer than a year.
The median waiting time from referral at an NHS Trust to treatment at the Torbay and South Devon Trust was 14 weeks at the end of January – down from 20 weeks in January 2023.
In better news for the PM, January saw the fourth consecutive month-on-month fall across England, although 250,000 more patients were waiting than in January last year. Nationally, 6.32 million patients were waiting for 7.58 million treatments at the end of January.
Mr Sunak admitted to failing to keep this pledge in an interview with TalkTV in February.
However, this week Health Secretary Victoria Atkins said the Government’s "commitment to cutting waiting times is unwavering".
She added: "This has been achieved despite disruptive strikes and record winter pressures on our NHS services."
Meanwhile, shadow health secretary Wes Streeting accused the Government of having "broken every pledge" on NHS waits.
The Health Foundation said despite some progress, the NHS has a "mountain to climb" on waiting lists.
Tim Gardner, assistant director for policy at the charity, said there was no "silver bullet", but investment and long-term action would help relieve pressures on the health service.
Separate figures show 1.6 million patients in England were waiting for a key diagnostic test in January – the same as in December.
At the Torbay and South Devon Trust, 5,590 patients were waiting for one of 13 standard tests, such as an MRI scan, non-obstetric ultrasound or gastroscopy at this time.
Of them, 1,719 (31%) had been waiting for at least six weeks.
Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said "demand for NHS services across the country remains high".
He said: "It is testament to the hard work of staff and the measures in our elective recovery plan that despite the longest period of industrial action in NHS history in January, with one in five days affected, staff still managed to bring the waiting list down."
He added that staff are using new technologies to bring down the longest waits for patients.