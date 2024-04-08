Local grassroots charity Transition Town Totnes are holding a series of workshops as part of a Community Resilience Forum to help tackle the effects of climate change.
The aim of these sessions is to explore the theory and practice of growing resilience in our land management, nature and ecology, and the principles of just transition in activism.
The first is on Saturday April 20 at 1pm in The Old School Hall of The Mansion, Fore Street, Totnes.
It will be led by leaders in their field, including local projects and academics, who will invite discussion and debate on some of the most pressing issues of our time.
Organiser and local activist, Viktoria Erlacher-Downing is currently completing a PhD in social justice, mental health and climate change.
Having previously worked with Transition Town Totnes on a local food map, she is looking forward to bringing her wide experience of hosting resilience forums to the town.
She says; “I am passionate about creating accessible spaces where locals, practitioners, activists and experts can come together to learn about and start to tackle threats to our resilience. The themes we will explore in the Community Resilience Forum are pivotal for humans and nature alike and now is the time for people from all different backgrounds to come together and create a positive future.”
Transition Together has made the forums possible through the National Lottery Community Fund.
Registration is needed to attend through the Events page of the Transition Town Totnes website at: transitiontowntotnes.org.