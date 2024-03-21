Your report was assessed by the local structures inspector, who identified that the wall was private and was adjacent to a private road. The inspector and his line manager had to prioritise this report against all other inspections, and it was agreed that a site visit would be made in the next few days. This decision was mainly based on knowledge of the site’s history of cracks to utility trenches, and patching, going back many years. On the day before the collapse, the Inspector was made aware that SWW were on site looking at a suspected leaking main and their blue markings remain visible on the site. Our suspicion is that a service has been leaking, and that, and the wet weather, has contributed to this collapse. It should also be noted that the wall is privately owned and is not maintainable by Devon County Council I have no further comments to make.’ Lee was then offered a chance to complain to the Local Government & Social Care Ombudsman. On receiving the letter Lee said: “More training is needed within in the management roles of Devon Highways. “Lack of transparency, honesty and public good are clear violations of the UK engineering council’s ethical principles. “I feel you have shown a lack of respect to the general public and your responsibility as an engineer.”