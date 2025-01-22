Following a relaunch after losing its home at ReSTORE, Dartington Repair Café is welcoming back people and their things which need repair.
Take it along to the Repair Café at Dartington Village Hall on the first Saturday of each month.
Since their re-launch in November, the repair cafe has already fixed nearly 40 items including vacuum cleaners, lamps, kitchen equipment, garden and workshop tools, bikes and even a musical animated Santa Claus!
They have also sharpened lots of kitchen and garden tools and given a few customers help to continue the repair on their own at home.
Sometimes it’s just useful to know that the broken item is beyond repair and should be recycled rather than put back in the cupboard.
Repair cafés provide an alternative to the wasteful throwaway culture by inviting people to bring broken or damaged items to be repaired by skilled volunteers. Coordinator John Alton said: “It’s not only really satisfying personally to bring useful household items back to life but repair also contributes to reducing waste, saving money and conserving resources through lessening the need to manufacture new goods.”
The talented volunteers can help with all manner of repairs and will attempt to fix almost any portable item you can take along, as long as it’s safe to do so.
All electrical items are given a PAT safety test after repair.
The Dartington Repair Café is always looking for volunteer repairers and supporters to join their team.
If you like the idea of fixing things the repair team are keen to share their skills and knowledge, so do go along and learn alongside them.
The next repair café is on Saturday February 1 at Dartington Village Hall from 1pm to 4pm.
One item per person only please.