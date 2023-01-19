South Hams Council have sent out a reminder for people to sign up to garden waste collection before January 22nd.
The subscriptions went live on November 1st, and are available for anyone in the South Hams district. The subscription is an annual fee and costs £49, covering collection for one brown wheelie bin. There is a maximum subscription of two bins per household.
The collections will begin in March 2023, and residents who wish to get their first collection in March need to sign up to the subscription by January 22nd 2021.
If residents sign up later than this date, there will still be opportunity to access the subscription, but their collections will begin at a later date.
The council said: "We're asking everyone who wants to sign up to the new fortnightly garden waste collection service to sign up before 22 January, so we will have enough time to create the collection rounds ahead of the launch in March."
If residents choose not to sign up to the service, they are still able to keep their garden waste wheelie bins, which can be recycled into a composter, water butt or used for garden storage if they need to be disposed of.
There are two ways in which residents can sign up to the waste subscription service. They can do so either through the council website, www.southhams.gov.uk/gardenwaste , which is also full of information to answer any questions residents may have, or they can ring the council on 01803 861234.
Those who decide not to sign up to the service and would like to have their brown bin removed can fill out the council’s online contact form at: www.southhams.gov.uk/gardenwaste
Or, these residents can take their garden waste to one of the three recycling centres in the South Hams, which are all open. Full details for these centres can be found at: https://www.devon.gov.uk/wasteandrecycling/centre/
Or for more info on home composting possibilities people can visit: https://www.recycledevon.org/in-the-garden/how-to-compost
Sign up here: https://southhams.gov.uk/gardenwaste