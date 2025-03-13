Bingo Nights are to become a regular fixture at Dame Hannahs in Ivybridge following the success of recent events.
The Bingo Nights have proved very popular and are a fun way to raise much needed funds for the young people at Dame Hannahs.
There are always some excellent prizes for both the bingo and the raffle as well as delicious refreshments.
Community Engagement Officer Debbie Lumsdon said “We have held a couple of Bingo Nights at Dame Hannahs recently and they proved to be very popular. It has been lovely to welcome guests from the local community and they were very keen for us to hold regular Bingo Nights. It is a really fun family night out for all ages and all the proceeds go to our wonderful charity.”