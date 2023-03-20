Pastoral Leaders Taylor Roper Head of Year 7) and Laura Siska (Head of Year 8) worked tirelessly to ensure that they had enough cake donations and volunteers from the staff to be ‘pied’. The cake sale took place at breaktime and there was such a surplus of cakes that we were able to continue selling at lunchtime too. This gave students the chance to enjoy some baked goods whilst watching some of their teachers get a pie to the face- this activity was by far the most popular with students queuing up to donate their money and take their shot!