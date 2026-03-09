In a spectacular show of support for Rowcroft Hospice around 1,500 walkers took part in the Big Tackle eight-mile walk in Torquay raising £150,000 – making it the biggest and most successful event in its history.
The funds raised will provide a vital boost for local hospice care, at a time when funding challenges across the UK mean two in five hospices are cutting services and many are closing beds.
Starting and finishing at Torquay Rugby Club, the eight-mile route led participants along a stunning stretch of Torquay’s coastline, as people of all ages and backgrounds came together in a heartfelt show of community spirit – many walking in memory of loved ones.
The walk also passed through Rowcroft Hospice’s gardens, where participants could leave a tag on the beautiful magnolia ‘Memory Tree’, honouring and celebrating those closest to their hearts.
At the finish line, walkers were welcomed with a pint and a pasty in the marquee, along with the chance to watch England take on Italy in the Six Nations.
Walker Bruce Springett (53) walked in memory of his mum Wendy Rendle from Dartmouth.
Wendy had been a lifelong supporter of Rowcroft and was cared for by the hospice before she passed away in 2023 at the age of 81.
Hanging a tag in her memory on Rowcroft’s stunning ‘Memory Tree’, Bruce said: “Magnolia was one of Mum’s favourite trees, so this is a fitting tribute to her.
“She really loved the gardens at Rowcroft. Today’s Big Tackle has been fantastic - there’s been a great atmosphere; we’ve enjoyed every minute.
“We’ll definitely be back again next year”
Kingswear Golfing Society raised £2,000 for the hospice.
Alison MacMillan, Deputy Lieutenant, gave a short presentation at the event as a representative of His Majesty The King and the Lord-Lieutenant of Devon David Fursdon. Alison said:
“The Big Tackle perfectly highlights the incredible work of local charities like Rowcroft Hospice and the Rapid Relief Team and how they work in collaboration to support those in need in our community.
“I know from personal experience about the work of the hospice and the compassionate care that Rowcroft provides across South Devon. We’re really fortunate to have such a world class service in our community.”
Rachel Haime, Events and Projects Fundraiser at Rowcroft Hospice, said: "This year’s Big Tackle has been unbelievable.
“It’s been a day full of fun, energy, and community spirit at its very best.
“It’s been incredibly moving to see so many people walking in memory of loved ones, or simply here to support the hospice. “The record-breaking numbers and funds raised show just how much our community truly cares.
It costs the hospice £11 million each year to deliver specialist palliative and end-of-life care to 2,500 patients and their loved ones across South Devon.
With only 24 per cent of funding coming from the government, Rowcroft depends on the generosity of its supporters to raise the rest and maintain its vital services. Fundraising events like The Big Tackle are an important way for the community to get involved,
