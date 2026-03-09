The Brownston Gallery, which works closely with the South West Academy of Fine and Applied Arts, a registered charity dedicated to advancing the creation and appreciation of art in the region, is delighted to host its Spring Exhibition.
The exhibition features work by seven Academicians: Kate Aggett, Ken Cosgrove, Phil Creek, Carolyn King, Shirley Kilcaldy, Karen Popham and James Tatum. It will also include paintings by Jennifer Schamotta, winner of The Brownston Prize 2025.
Phil Creek, Hon Chairman of the SWAC said: "This is the second year we have been supported by Aimie Freeston, the new Director of the Brownston Gallery, and we are delighted to continue this long-standing and very special relationship.
The present exhibition includes many long-standing members of The Academy who have experience of exhibiting locally, across the region and country. Just last year SWAc held its own highly successful exhibition at The RWA Gallery in London."
The exhibition brings together a diverse range of contemporary practices. Ken Cosgrove exhibits atmospheric oil paintings spanning maritime subjects to floral still lifes. Carolyn King, loved for her everyday scenes, is presenting a small collection of engaging pieces that are guaranteed to make you smile, and Karen Popham is presenting some lovely, finely composed still lifes and local landscapes.
Three Academicians - Kate Aggett, Shirley Kirkcaldy and James Tatum - are exhibiting at the gallery for the first time. Aggett’s collages draw on a lifelong engagement with colour and textiles, expressed through an inventive use of materials. Dartmoor-based Kirkcaldy captures the shifting moods of land and sea in her atmospheric landscapes, while Tatum’s work explores light, shadow and movement with confident precision.
The exhibition runs from Friday, March 20, to Saturday, May 2, and further information can be found at Https://www.brownstonart.com
Open from Tuesday to Sunday.
