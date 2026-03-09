Three Academicians - Kate Aggett, Shirley Kirkcaldy and James Tatum - are exhibiting at the gallery for the first time. Aggett’s collages draw on a lifelong engagement with colour and textiles, expressed through an inventive use of materials. Dartmoor-based Kirkcaldy captures the shifting moods of land and sea in her atmospheric landscapes, while Tatum’s work explores light, shadow and movement with confident precision.