Major repair works on the town’s damaged culvert are progressing steadily, according to the team overseeing the project. Engineers report that construction of the new manhole in the taxi rank, designed to receive pumped water while upstream sections of the culvert are repaired, is now close to completion.
One of the most visible milestones will take place on Tuesday, March 10, when a three‑tonne pumping chamber is craned into position.
The operation is expected to occupy additional space at the bus station during the early afternoon, with temporary adjustments to vehicle movements in the area.
Alongside this, specialist crews will be using Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) throughout the week to map the intricate network of fibre‑optic cables, sewage pipes and other underground services surrounding the culvert.
This survey work is essential to avoid damage and ensure safe excavation.
Once preparations are complete, the project will move into its most complex stage.
Large 12‑inch pipes, supported by three or four generators and pumps, will divert the water flow to the taxi rank, allowing direct access to the culvert.
Diesel generators will operate during daytime hours, switching to quieter battery‑powered units overnight to reduce noise disturbance.
To accommodate the diversion pipes and excavation machinery, three‑way traffic lights will be installed, with delays expected at peak times.
Residents and visitors are being urged to plan for some disruption.
Noise and slower journeys are anticipated as the works intensify, but the project team is asking the public to remain patient. The workforce is working hard to put our town back together and the community is encouraged to show courtesy and understanding during this challenging period.
The historic culvert collapse in Fore Street, Kingsbridge was discovered on January 20 and has caused a large hole under the road, leading to a major, long-term road closure.
