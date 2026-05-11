Formal plans to build homes in green fields on the outskirts of Brixham have been submitted to Torbay Council.
Developers Baker Estates and Belstone Fox want to build up to 175 homes and half a hectare of commercial and employment land in the fields at Monksbridge, on a site that is not designated for housing in the Local Plan. Access would be from Mathill Road.
The homes would be a mixture of sizes and styles. Developers say there would be ‘generous’ open space as well as new and improved habitat for wildlife.
Thirty per cent of the homes will be ‘affordable’ to include homes for rent and to part-purchase, helping families in need get on the housing ladder.
An area will be reserved within the site for other uses which could include shops, a gym, café or hot food offerings.
The application acknowledges that the site is within an area at ‘low probability’ risk of flooding. It is within 20 metres of a stream which runs along the bottom of the field.
It also acknowledges that there are protected wildlife species on the development site.
Developers say existing protected trees will be retained ‘wherever feasible’ and there will be new planting as well.
Local protesters have already been campaigning against the proposal, and a recent town council by-election resulted in success for a candidate who stood specifically as an opponent of the development.
The site is currently classified as grazing farmland but has not been in use for several years.
Developers say the functional agricultural value of the site is limited by its undulating landscape, proximity to nearby homes and its current ‘unmanaged’ condition.
“Its contribution to the overall agricultural land resource is limited in practical terms,” they say.
The application goes on: “The proposed mix of uses is intended to support the creation of a sustainable neighbourhood, providing housing alongside flexible commercial floorspace capable of accommodating retail, professional services, indoor recreation and office functions compatible with a residential setting with public open spaces such as play spaces and a community hub.
A consultation was carried out earlier this year, ahead of the formal planning application which has just been submitted.
In their application, the developers say feedback was ‘mixed’, with some people supporting the development of the site for affordable housing, particularly for local people, but others raising concerns over the principle of development, local infrastructure, flooding, traffic and the impact on wildlife.
They say they have made a number of changes to the plans since the ‘scoping’ consultation.
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