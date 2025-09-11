Rebecca Smith MP makes further call on the Government to secure funding for final phase of South West Rail Resilience Programme
Earlier today, Rebecca Smith MP for South West Devon, challenged the Transport Secretary to guarantee funding for the final stage of the South West Rail Resilience Programme, a vital project protecting the South West’s main rail link.
The previous Conservative Government completed four key phases of the programme, which rebuilt the Dawlish railway bridge following a freak weather event in 2014, strengthened drainage, stabilised cliffs, and improved overall line security. However, the Labour Government has now paused funding for the final phase, leaving this crucial stretch of line vulnerable.
The final stage covers a 1.8km section of railway between Parson’s Tunnel and Teignmouth, aimed at preventing landslips and other geological hazards. This phase is critical to ensuring the safety, reliability, and resilience of the rail network in Devon and Cornwall.
Speaking after the exchange, Miss. Smith said:
"The Dawlish line is a lifeline for Devon and Cornwall’s economy, providing essential connectivity for residents, businesses, and tourism. Any delay in completing the resilience works risks leaving the region cut off in the event of a landslip or major incident. The far South West needs certainty. Labour must commit to finishing the job and secure the funding needed to protect this essential route."
Rebecca is once more urging the Government to prioritise the completion of the programme to safeguard the South West’s rail services and protect the region’s economic interests.
Rebecca Jane Smith is a British Conservative Party politician who has served as Member of Parliament for South West Devon since 2024.
She also has served as a councillor on Plymouth City Council since 2018, representing the Plymstock Radford ward.
She was elected MP for South West Devon in the 2024 general election, succeeding retiring Conservative MP Sir Gary Streeter.
