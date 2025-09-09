Football in Ivybridge will reach out to even more people in the community, thanks to a major project at Ivybridge Town Football Club supported by South Hams District Council.
To help meet its priority of supporting the district’s communities, the council has provided almost £250,000 of Section 106 funding to the football club to go toward the complete refurbishment of their clubhouse.
The venue now has a revamped bar, changing rooms for players and match officials alike, and a new roof, which had been badly leaking before the 12-week refurbishment project began.
The council also provided £7,800 to help replace the existing floodlight bulbs with LED bulbs, which means the club can host evening games with no concerns over visibility, while also improving energy efficiency and reducing bills.
Dave Graddon, chairman of Ivybridge Town FC, said: “Prior to the refurbishment, we had leaks in the roof, drainage problems, and it had become a bit of an embarrassment. Now, we have a clubhouse to be proud of, one with fantastic new changing rooms, a wonderful, welcoming bar and top-grade facilities for the town.
“It means the club is far more sustainable. We have more than 400 boys and girls in our youth section teams, from 4-year-olds to 18-year-olds, then two senior sides and the new ladies team. That’s a huge amount of local people benefitting from sport and all the positives that brings.
“As well as that though, the new clubhouse can now be open seven days a week, hosting clubs, meetings, birthday parties, activities and whatever else the community wants. We are already very much a community club, but this embeds us even further into the fabric of Ivybridge.”
Cllr Julian Brazil, South Hams Executive Member for Community Services, Operations and Leisure, said: “I am delighted that we’ve been able to support Ivybridge Town FC in this way. Projects like this, which really benefit our communities and give them long-lasting facilities they can be proud of, are exactly what Section 106 money is for.
“The huge youth section and the ongoing success of the senior teams means that a huge amount of people will benefit from this. Sport brings people together, makes them happy, and fit and active. The project supports the Council’s strategic playing pitch policy.
“Congratulations to the club for getting this major project finished, and I wish them all the best for the new football season ahead.
“We are also aware that car parking can be an issue at particularly busy times, and we’d like to reassure people that we are working with both the football club and Ivybridge Tennis Centre to find a solution.”
The new and improved clubhouse and improved floodlights will be able to host more community events than ever before, and makes the clubhouse Football League compliant, supporting their on-pitch endeavours too. The club plays in the Western Football League Premier Division and can also host the Marine Academy Plymouth Ladies’ team too, who play in the South West Regional Women’s Football League.
As well as the support from the council, the Football Foundation donated £100,000 towards the clubhouse project. The new clubhouse is something of a birthday present for the club, which celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2025.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.