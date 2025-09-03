Rebecca Smith MP has warmly welcomed the opening of a new Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC) at Derriford Hospital.
The UTC has been delivered thanks to funding secured by the previous Conservative Government through the Future Hospitals Programme.
This investment has ensured that Plymouth and the surrounding area benefits from modern facilities that will improve patient care and strengthen NHS services locally.
Based in the Dartmoor Building, the UTC will be open every day from 8am–8pm for patients of all ages needing urgent but non-emergency treatment.
It will provide care for conditions such as limb fractures, sprains and strains, minor head injuries, small burns and scalds, cuts, bites, stings, infected wounds and foreign bodies in eyes
Parking at the site will also include 14 short-stay spaces and 2 disabled bays (30-minute limit), with the multi-storey car park available for longer visits.
Speaking ahead of the opening Rebecca Smith MP said:
“This is fantastic news for Plymouth and the surrounding areas that Derriford serves.
“The new Urgent Treatment Centre will make a real difference for local people - helping patients access the right care more quickly, while reducing the pressure on Derriford’s busy A&E.
I am proud that the previous Conservative Government secured the funding through the Future Hospitals Programme.
“Without that investment, this much-needed facility would not have been possible and I look forward to seeing the positive difference it will make for healthcare in our city.”
John Stephens, Director of Infrastructure Strategy & Site Services said: “The opening of our new Urgent Treatment Centre marks an important milestone in the continued transformation of Urgent and Emergency Care.
“It forms part of a broader programme of healthcare developments at Derriford and beyond, designed to deliver state-of-the-art facilities for the people of Plymouth and the wider South West.”
Derriford is also due to benefit from a new, state-of-the-art Emergency Care Building estimated to open in 2028.
