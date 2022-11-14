Rallying workshop to battle climate crisis
A three hour community workshop is taking place in Ivybridge, where attendees can learn about the science behind climate change and how they can help to battle the crisis by taking action.
Climate Fresk, an environmental Conservation Organization, are running the workshop, which is taking place in Makers Mews art organisation on November 19th.
Organisers say of the event: “In just 3 hours, the collaborative ‘Climate Fresk’ workshop teaches the fundamental science and systems-view of climate change, and empowers them to take action…. Join us for an evening of talks reflecting on what took place during the COP27 fortnight, and what we can do locally to make a difference.”
Makers Mews, based in Ivybridge, is a workspace promoting and advocating for makers and artists in Ivybridge, and the South Hams.
Built from repurposed salvaged materials, Makers Mews is housed in a 300 year old barn overlooking the River Erme and includes workspaces for people to create or work on their businesses.
The workshop will reflect on the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference that started on November 6th and is being held until November 18th.
The workshop is based upon team work, and organisers say, “By activating the group’s collective intelligence, Climate Fresk enables participants to take ownership of the subject matter. With a non-hierarchical learning structure, everyone takes part and finds their role in the exercise.” Refreshments will be provided and there will be “opportunities to network & meet new people.”
The Ivybridge repair shop will also be attending. In a post on social media, they said: “We’re excited to attend this event… to meet likeminded folk and discuss what more we can be doing locally to make further positive changes.”
The repair shop is a place where local people will be able to bring their broken items, be assigned a Fixer with the right skill set, and then work together to fix the item over a cup of tea.
The cafe is run by volunteers and funded by donations, and it stemmed from the idea of creating a bridge between ‘The store’, Ivybridge’s share shop, where they have lots of supplies available, and Makers mews, where they have lots of skills, so it is the perfect opportunity to merge and utilise these resources. Volunteers at the repair shop are currently working on lots of projects, such as setting up their Repair Cafe and weekly share shed visits, but they are excited to use the opportunity to brainstorm more community projects.
If you are interested in the climate event, free tickets are available online here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lets-talk-climate-tickets-460918689207?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
