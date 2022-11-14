The cafe is run by volunteers and funded by donations, and it stemmed from the idea of creating a bridge between ‘The store’, Ivybridge’s share shop, where they have lots of supplies available, and Makers mews, where they have lots of skills, so it is the perfect opportunity to merge and utilise these resources. Volunteers at the repair shop are currently working on lots of projects, such as setting up their Repair Cafe and weekly share shed visits, but they are excited to use the opportunity to brainstorm more community projects.