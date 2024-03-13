Engineering work in South Devon will affect rail journeys this weekend and next week, GWR has announced.
Services will be affected by signalling improvement work between Plymouth and Totnes, and track renewals between Exeter and Newton Abbot.
Train services will also be affected next week between Totnes and Plymouth up to late in the eventing (9.40pm) from Monday to Thursday, March 18-21.
In addition, train services will be impacted between Exeter St David’s and Plymouth this weekend (March 16-17) and between Totnes and Plymouth from Monday to Thursday next week (March 18-21).
Trains will still run between London Paddington/Bristol Temple Meads and Exeter St David’s, between Plymouth and Penzance, as well as between Newton Abbot and Paignton.
Meanwhile, replacement buses will run between Tiverton Parkway/Exeter St David’s and Plymouth, and between Exeter St David’s and Newton Abbot.
Stephanie Chapman, GWR Station Manager for South Devon, explained that the works are part of a programme of rail improvements and maintenance aimed at ensuring “consistent and reliable services”.
She said: “When trains are running to or from Totnes, all train services will use Platform 2 – the London-bound platform.
“This means that customers will need to use the footbridge or lifts for replacement buses, which will pick-up or drop-off alongside Platform 1.
“These alternative travel arrangements will make journey times longer, so please check before you travel during these dates.”
Network Rail sponsor Paul Collyer added that the work was “the final chapter” of the firm’s programme to bring a new system of signals to the region.
For more details on the lines being affected, contact GWR.